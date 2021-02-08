Santa Pola ambulance delay allegation

Linda Hall
Santa Pola ambulance delay allegation
SANTA POLA: Summer holiday turned to tragedy for Florentina Palomino and her husband Photo credit: Zeisterre

FLORENTINA PALOMINO insists that her 70-year-old husband’s death last July could have been avoided.

They were holidaying in their Santa Pola apartment when her husband became unwell in the early hours of the morning and she rang the Emergency Services.

Although the ambulance station is only a few metres from their home, it took 15 minutes to arrive and paramedics did not enter the apartment until 17 minutes afterwards, claiming they needed to put on PPE clothing, Florentina claims.

They also failed to bring up a defibrillator, she said, and had to return to the parked ambulance.


Despite their efforts her husband died of a heart attack approximately 30 minutes later although his widow insists that his life could have been saved had they acted earlier.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Santa Pola ambulance delay allegation."






Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

