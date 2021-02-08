Santa Pola ambulance delay allegation

FLORENTINA PALOMINO insists that her 70-year-old husband’s death last July could have been avoided.

They were holidaying in their Santa Pola apartment when her husband became unwell in the early hours of the morning and she rang the Emergency Services.

Although the ambulance station is only a few metres from their home, it took 15 minutes to arrive and paramedics did not enter the apartment until 17 minutes afterwards, claiming they needed to put on PPE clothing, Florentina claims.

They also failed to bring up a defibrillator, she said, and had to return to the parked ambulance.

Despite their efforts her husband died of a heart attack approximately 30 minutes later although his widow insists that his life could have been saved had they acted earlier.

