Russian Announces Joint Naval Drill With Iran And China

RUSSIA Announces It Will Stage Joint Naval Drills With Iran And China later this month

Levan Dzhagaryan, Moscow’s ambassador to Tehran, announced today (Monday) that the Russian Navy will conduct joint ‘rehearse search and rescue operations’ in the Indian Ocean later this month, with Iran and China.

The drills come almost two years after, in December 2019, the three countries staged similar exercises in the Gulf Of Oman, and The Indian Ocean, which Moscow at the times described as an unprecedented exercise in naval cooperation and training.

Speaking to the RIA news agency, Ms Dzhagaryan said, “The next multilateral naval exercises will take place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean in mid-February 2021”.


Gholamreza Tahani, who was the Iranian flotilla admiral during the previous drills had told state television, “The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity, and its result will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated”.

He went on to tell viewers that the drills had included shooting exercises, rescuing ships on fire or saving vessels under attack by pirates.


Russia’s official military newspaper, Red Star, has reported that the Russian Defence Ministry had sent three of its Baltic Fleet vessels to join in the drills, a frigate, a tanker, and a rescue tugboat.

In recent years the Gulf Of Oman has become more and more of a hotspot as it connects the Gulf with the Strait Of Hormuz, through which almost twenty per cent of the world’s oil passes by ship.

