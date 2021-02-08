Russian Announces Joint Naval Drill With Iran And China

RUSSIA Announces It Will Stage Joint Naval Drills With Iran And China later this month



Levan Dzhagaryan, Moscow’s ambassador to Tehran, announced today (Monday) that the Russian Navy will conduct joint ‘rehearse search and rescue operations’ in the Indian Ocean later this month, with Iran and China.

The drills come almost two years after, in December 2019, the three countries staged similar exercises in the Gulf Of Oman, and The Indian Ocean, which Moscow at the times described as an unprecedented exercise in naval cooperation and training.

Speaking to the RIA news agency, Ms Dzhagaryan said, “The next multilateral naval exercises will take place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean in mid-February 2021”.