THE Junta de Andalucia have objected to plans to regenerate Mezquitilla beach with recycled rubble.

The planned project for the regeneration Mezquitilla beach has been delayed after the Junta asked developers for more information about their plans.

-- Advertisement --



The government want to know more about the project’s compatibility with the new regulations on marine strategies, the nearby stream and how it will affect the coastline, the marking of exempt areas, and its compatibility with a ZEPA zone (special zone bird protection).

President of the Beaches of Mezquitilla and Lagos Association, Juan Ramon Ibarguengoitia, announced the news through a statement after holding a meeting with the new delegate in Malaga for Sustainable Development, Jose Antonio Viquez, and with the head of the Environmental Protection service, Carlos Norman.

He said: “The Sustainable Development Delegation finds it very difficult to obtain the environmental permit for the project’s completion date.

“November 2019 was the date on which the promoters of the project, the council and its partners, presented the documentation.”

The Beaches of Mezquitilla and Lagos Association said in the initial forecast the date was set in March 2019 to have the recycling plant ready and to begin operating and producing aggregate material for the beach regeneration.

In April 2019, the first works on the regeneration of the Mezquitilla beach should have begun, using the materials produced by the recycling plant.

Juan Ramon Ibarguengoitia told one publication: “After three years of survival of the ‘Brick-Beach’ project, everything indicates that everything remains on deaf ears.”

He said he was now unsure when the project would be complete.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Row Over Planned Beach Regeneration”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.