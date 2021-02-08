Rishi Sunak Considering Special ‘Amazon Tax’ For Online Retailers

Chris King
Online conpanies like Amazon, ASOS, and Deliveroo face a new sales tax
Rishi Sunak Considering Special 'Amazon Tax' For Online Retailers. image: twitter

RISHI SUNAK Considering Special ‘Amazon Tax’ For Online Retailers who have profited from the pandemic

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, is confirmed by Treasury sources to be considering a special ‘Amazon tax’ aimed at online retailers who have profited massively from the coronavirus lockdown.

This sales tax is seen as a way of making back the money the debt the government has built up from having to borrow money to fund businesses during the pandemic.

Leaked emails seen by The Sunday Times apparently showed that government Treasury officials had summoned bosses of online tech firms and retailers to a meeting earlier this month, where the proposed sales tax was discussed.


Allegedly, they also broached the subject of an ‘excessive tax’, on companies who have seen a huge surge in their profits thanks to the public being locked up and only able to shop online, which would mean a double blow for companies like Amazon, ASOS, and Deliveroo whose profits have skyrocketed.

A spokesman for the Treasury commented, “We want to see thriving high streets, which is why we’ve spent tens of billions of pounds supporting shops throughout the pandemic and are supporting town centres through the changes online shopping brings”.


They added, “Our business rates review call for evidence included questions on whether we should shift the balance between online and physical shops by introducing an online sales tax. We’re considering responses now”.

