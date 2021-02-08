Recent News in Brief for Costa Blanca South

Future trees ORIHUELA’S Environment department commenced its “The Palm Forest’s future is in your hands” programme. This is directed at 1,213 pupils in their last year at primary school who will plant palm trees bearing their names and which, when sufficiently mature, will be transferred to the Palm Forest.

New hotel SANTA POLA’S mayor Loreto Serrano recently visited the new AJ Gran Alacant hotel, located near the Gran Alacant shopping centre and due to open in March. Occupying an 11,500-square metre area, the totally-accessible hotel will have 108 rooms including eight suites, plus function rooms and 160 parking places.

Hardly shaken THE inland town of Salinas was the epicentre of a mild 1.7- magnitude earthquake at 11pm on Saturday, February 6. Although the tremor was felt in several Medio Vinalopo municipalities that included Monovar, Sax, Elda and Petrer, it caused no damage and few inhabitants were aware of it.

Pay up TORREVIEJA must pay another €90,485 for the unfinished Mirador de la Casilla park, now used to dry the seaweed from local beaches. This was the latest reclamation from the contractors who have consistently received favourable verdicts as they seek to reclaim more than €468,000 from the town hall.

Another track SPAIN’S rail operator Adif temporarily halted work on building yards for goods trains at the Benalua station near Alicante City’s southern access at San Gabriel and Gran Via Sur. After reaching agreement with city hall, Adif is studying the possibility of using an existing terminus in the port.

Judge not THE Santa Pola Podemos party asked the public not to prejudge the official complaint of domestic violence against Tourism councillor Julio Baeza, who belongs to a different party. A Podemos statement maintained that it was important to respect both the accused’s presumption of innocence and the plaintiff’s integrity.

