PRAYERS for India’s Uttarakhand glacier disaster victims as fourteen people are confirmed dead and hundreds more are missing.

In the aftermath of a portion of a Himalayan glacier falling into the India river, at least 14 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more are missing. Paramilitaries and troops have rushed to the rescue of people in the region after the floodwater has torn through the area.

Narendra Modi the Indian Prime Minister took to Twitter on Sunday to assure locals that he was carefully monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand. He said we “have been continuously speaking to authorities and getting updates on… deployment, rescue work and relief operations,”

“India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there.”

Countries from around the world have also spoken out to send condolences to the families of those affected by the disaster. Boris Johnson tweeted, “My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse,

“The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed.”

Dozens of villages have been being evacuated by emergency workers, and crews have also been able to rescue 16 workers that had become trapped by debris in a tunnel. However, according to the BBC, possibly a further 40 people are trapped in a second tunnel and a rescue operation is in progress in a bid to save their lives.

