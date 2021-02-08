Police warn of spiked food which could endanger animals

POLICE in the Benajarafe and Valle Niza areas of Malaga have warned dog owners of food being left on the floor which could be dangerous to their pets if they eat it.

Images were shared by the police on social media showing pieces of sausages which had been pierced with pins, which were found in those areas.

They have warned people to be very careful when walking their dogs and if they see anything which could be dangerous to animals or other people, call 092.

If the person responsible for these actions is caught, they could be fined or charged with a crime of animal abuse.

The Axarquia is not the only area in Malaga to have reported this sort of activity, as several towns along the Costa del Sol have shared situations on social media in which traps have been set or food has been left out which can injure colonies of feral cats or endanger dogs even if they are being walked on leads by their owners. Another frequently reported issue is sulphur being put on walls, which can also be dangerous to animals.

