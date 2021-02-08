TWO police officers from the Guardia Civil in Salobreña are on trial accused of being part of a large drug trafficking ring.

The case in Malaga will see 24 people on trial accused of importing drugs from Morocco by sea and then on to France, with two police officers from the Guardia Civil also facing charges for being involved in drug trafficking.

Those on trial face a total of 150 years in prison after allegedly setting up a drug trafficking route from Morocco to France, importing hashish.

One alleged delivery took place in April 2016 when two of the accused were said to have transported 97 kilos of hashish to the north of Spain. The pair were intercepted in Torrelavega, Cantabria, but one managed to escape.

Later that year in May the group reportedly tried to get another consignment through to Perpignan, hidden under a false floor in a van carrying fruit.

The gang were again intercepted on the A-7 near Velez Benaudalla. The van was being escorted by a rental car, which was travelling ahead to report any police. The occupants of both vehicles were arrested.

Other members of the gang were in charge of getting the drugs over from Morocco and involved two police officers from the Guardia Civil who kept the group informed of police movements, allowing boats to land without being stopped by the Guardia Civil.

Police later caught several gang members in June 2020 in Rincon de la Victoria, where they found 2.1 tonnes of hashish, divided into 71 packages, with a total street value of €3.3m.

The two Guardia Civil police officers are charged with organised crime and drug trafficking.

