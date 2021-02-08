POLICE fine ‘Naked Man Found Messing in A Mazda’ for breaching COVID restrictions.

In a slightly bizarre discovery police fined a naked man after discovering him sitting stark naked in a Derbyshire car park. The man alleged that he had accidentally come across the car park where police found him sitting in his Mazda, with no clothes on.

-- Advertisement --



The man further claimed that he had set out to buy a packet of wet wipes and had gotten lost after making a few wrong turns, before ending up in the car park. He was not the only person fined in the car park that day as police also fined another man, this time clothed though, that was sat in a parked vehicle at the car park.

Police have again encouraged people to only make essential journeys otherwise they will be fined for breaching restrictions. The officers took to Facebook in a post entitled “Naked man found messing in a Mazda” where they said, “Naturally, officers challenged the nude male, asking him why he was in a closed car park,

“However, the male was unable to provide a reasonable excuse of why he was stark naked in the car park during the height of a national lockdown.”

After police checked that the man was not suffering from any mental health issues he was also given a community protection order, to ensure that in the future he does not go out in public naked.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Fine ‘Naked Man Found Messing in A Mazda’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.