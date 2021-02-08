Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine WILL Work Against The South African Virus Mutation- According To Lab studies.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Works Against Mutations Found in the UK’s South Africa Variants, Lab Study Finds.

-- Advertisement --



A Pfizer Inc. study found that coronavirus mutations identified in the U.K. and South Africa had only small impacts on the effectiveness of antibodies generated by the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. The antibodies were only slightly less effective against mutations in the variant identified in South Africa, according to the study.

Researchers have been racing to assess whether Covid-19 vaccines and drugs will still work against new variants, as governments roll out shots they hope will allow schools, businesses and other establishments to reopen.

Pfizer’s findings are consistent with other preliminary results reported in recent weeks by several research groups looking at the effectiveness of available vaccines against the new variants.

South Africa Halts Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccinations

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Sunday came after trial data showed the vaccine developed by drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford offered only limited protection against mild and moderate disease caused by the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

The government had intended to soon roll the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot out to healthcare workers, after receiving 1 million doses produced by the Serum Institute of India on Monday. Instead, it will offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts work out how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed across the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine WILL Work Against The South African Virus Mutation ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.