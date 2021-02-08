Parents arrested after 11-month-old baby tests positive for cocaine

A COUPLE was arrested in Estepona after their 11-month-old baby tested positive for cocaine.

When his mother took him to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella at the beginning of December 2020 she claimed he had stomach problems, but tests revealed that he was positive for cocaine and doctors contacted the police.

The baby’s health got worse and he had to be transferred to Malaga Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit where he remained for a month, according to a report in local Spanish daily Diario Sur.

In mid-January the child was released from the ICU but remains in hospital where his prognosis is good, according to Malaga National Police.

Meanwhile, an investigation was launched and it was found that the baby lived in Estepona with his parents, a Colombian man and a Spanish woman, both 26, and their other daughter, aged five. They were living with his mother’s sister and her husband. The police discovered both parents were habitual users of cocaine and that the father had a prior arrest for a crime against public health. While pregnant with the child, she had health problems which required a hospital visit and she tested positive for cocaine. The baby was born with withdrawal syndrome. At the time he was admitted to hospital, the baby as not breastfeeding, so the police ruled out the cocaine getting into his system that way.

They searched the family’s home and the parents were arrested and charged with abuse. They also questioned the aunt and uncle.

The Junta de Andalucia has taken custody of the child on the grounds of abandonment and the parents will not be able to visit. Their other child is in the care of her aunt and uncle.

