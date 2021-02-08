Outrage Over Real Madrid Star’s Rule-Breaking Wedding

OUTRAGE over former Real Madrid star’s rule-breaking Covid wedding

Former Real Madrid player Jaime Navarro has caused quite a stir after a video of his recent wedding to Beatriz Ungría was leaked on social media. The footy star married the sister-in-law of famousSpanish fashion designer Elena Tablada’s at a swanky do in the Madrid Casino on Saturday, February 6, but the famous couple have since been slammed online for breaching all sorts of Covid-19 regulations.

Footage of the event posted on social media shows that neither the bridal party nor the guests are wearing masks – in fact, the only people seen wearing the mandatory face coverings are the staff. Angry fans responded to the video, which has since been removed, complaining that the event didn’t respect coronavirus restrictions with regard to mask-wearing or social distancing at this most critical time in the pandemic.

However, the bride’s sister-in-law Elena Tablada has hit back at claims that rules were broken, insisting to ABC that the wedding party followed every guideline.

The designer told the news outlet that a “PCR was done on all the guests. Only those who had a negative result were able to attend. All regulations were met,” she said.

In addition, Ms Tabala said that there were only 50 guests present at the Casino and that there were only four people to a table.

However, the guidelines in Madrid are very clear: weddings can go ahead, albeit at a 50 per cent capacity and all attendees must wear masks. For its part, the Municipal Police of Madrid said they will investigate the matter if an official complaint is received.

