ORIHUELA’S Health councillor Jose Galiano who jumped the Covid vaccination queue has resigned.

Galiano revealed that he will now return to his post as a nurse at the Orihuela Costa Health centre but will keep his seat on the council.

-- Advertisement --



Initially, he refused to resign after it emerged that he received the vaccine at the San Francisco care home on January 6 although he did not belong to a priority group.

The resignation coincided with an announcement from the regional government that it was investigating reports of 62 irregular vaccinations, including Galiano’s.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Orihuela queue-jumper resigns.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.