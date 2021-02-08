Orihuela queue-jumper resigns

VACCINE SCANDAL: Orihuela’s Health councillor Jose Galiano announcing his resignation Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA’S Health councillor Jose Galiano who jumped the Covid vaccination queue has resigned.

Galiano revealed that he will now return to his post as a nurse at the Orihuela Costa Health centre but will keep his seat on the council.

Initially, he refused to resign after it emerged that he received the vaccine at the San Francisco care home on January 6 although he did not belong to a priority group.

The resignation coincided with an announcement from the regional government that it was investigating reports of 62 irregular vaccinations, including Galiano’s.


Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

