Nikola Tesla and Thomas Alva Edison Battle Creatively in Alicante.

CURRENTS is based on the creative battle that Nikola Tesla and Thomas Alva Edison engaged in for the invention of modern forms of electricity. A time in history when electrical power was still somewhere between magic and science.

In Currents, which comes to the Alicante Principal Theatre on Tuesday, February 23, the Mayumana group composes an immensely sophisticated show that uses the resources of theatre, dance, music, clown, mime and percussion, while using simple physical resources: four women and four men interpreting the mathematics of the arts.

The group use their athletic bodies to show motion, multiplied in rhythm and elevated to the infinite possibilities of the sound generated from garbage cans and the tapping of hands and feet.

Theatre-goers will be left amazed as the Mayumana group leaves us with the message that creativity arises by putting our own energy sources in motion. Our bodies and souls move with energy, the synapses are, in fact, electrical impulses. Streams of water and electricity flow.

Everything is movement and sound waves are interpreted in the body with dance, with the rhythms and patterns given by the heart. “We all carry a melody within us, each one in his heartbeat, and if we feel that we don’t have it, we must continue exercising and discovering it, even better if it is in a group.”

This wonderful show costs between €25 and €35 and tickets are via Instanticket or at the box office. There are two shows which start at 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

