EXPERTS are warning of a new phone scam targeting Spain’s phone users.

According to the Office for the Security of Internet Users (OSI), fraudsters are sending the scam by text message to phone users in Spain claiming to be from shipping company Seur and asking victims to pay for postage.

The organisation says users are normally asked to pay as small amount of money for shipping costs, normally around €1.90.

They are then redirected to a web page which appears to be belong to Seur but is in fact a false site, where their personal and bank details are stolen.

OSI advises any users who have received a similar message to contact their banks as soon as possible letting them know.

They also added several other tips to avoid falling victim to a phone scam. The body said: “Do not trust messages from unknown users or that you have not requested, delete them from. Do not reply to these messages.

“Always keep your device’s operating system and antivirus updated. Also make sure your antivirus software is active.

“If in doubt, contact the company or service involved directly or with trusted third parties, such as the State Security Forces (FCSE) and the Internet User Security Office (OSI) of INCIBE.

Finally, the organisation said: “Type the company’s URL directly into the browser, instead of reaching it through links from third-party pages in emails or text messages. In this specific case, you must access the official website of SEUR to check the location of shipments or other services that it makes available to you.”

