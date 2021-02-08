Mystery Illness Kills In Hours In Tanzania

MYSTERY illness causing victims to vomit blood kills in hours in Tanzania

Health officials in the Mbeya region in southern Tanzania have reported a worrying new illness which has claimed the lives of fifteen people within hours of developing symptoms, and left more than 50 others, mostly men, in a critical condition. According to reports, the mystery affliction can cause victims with more severe symptoms to vomit blood, while others suffer from nausea. Felista Kisandu, Chief Medical Officer of the Chunya District in Mbeya, said that medics have taken blood samples and the local water is being tested to try to establish the origin of the illness.

She said: “This problem has not been widespread.

“It has happened in just a single administrative ward of Ifumbo where people vomit blood and die when they get to the hospital late.

“The cause of their illness has not been identified yet, but Tanzania’s Health Ministry has ruled out an outbreak.”

Ms Kisandu added: “Initial clinical examinations revealed the patients, mostly men, suffered from stomach ulcers and liver disease.

“We have advised them to avoid drinking illicit brew, smoking cigarettes and other hard drinks.”

Tanzania’s Health minister Dorothy Gwajika actually ordered the suspension of the Chief Medical Officer on Saturday, February 6, claiming that her comments had caused “unnecessary panic.” Ms Gwajika urged people to remain calm and to wait for officials to establish the cause of the latest health scare.

