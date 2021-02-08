More Malaga Municipalities Can Open Non-Essential Activities This Wednesday

More Malaga Municipalities Can Open Non-Essential Activities Again From This Wednesday 10



With their figures dropping below 1000 positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days, the Junta de Andalucía is set to announce that more of Malaga’s municipalities will be allowed to open their non-essential activities from Wednesday 10.

Malaga had eight municipalities that had to undergo the general closures two weeks ago, but now, out of those eight, almost all of them have managed to control their numbers and produce a drop in positive cases.

The municipalities allowed to open non-essential activities again on Wednesday 10, are, Villanueva del Rosario, Manilva, Alhaurín de la Torre, Benarrabá, Casabermeja, and Tolox, with cases in Tolox and Villanueva del Rosario actually dropping below 500, which means they will also have the border restrictions lifted.

At present, the board makes a review of each municipality every 14 days, but there has recently been talk of this review being revised, to take place every 10 days instead.

Marbella and Estepona sadly still have a rate above 1000, with Marbella recording 1,066 positive cases, and Estepona recording 1,015, so they are both also getting close to dropping below the required 1000 number, but for the time being they must continue with the closure of non-essential activities, such as hospitality, commerce, and culture.

The Junta de Andalucía will make its official announcement as normal tomorrow (Tuesday) in its Official Gazette (BOJA), with the changes coming into effect from 00:00 on Wednesday morning.

