A PAIR of unused Air Jordan 1 trainers from 1984 with two pairs of laces and the signature of Michael Jordan have been put up for auction on Ebay at $1 million.

-- Advertisement --



These are the first model of Michael Jordan’s shoes, from when he debuted with the Chicago Bulls in 1984. Their value lies in that they are an original model, and not a reissue, as well as in the player’s own signature on one of them. In addition, the pair comes with a pair of white and a pair of black laces, just as ‘his majesty of the air’ always wanted.

The trainers have the code 850204TYPS, with one of them a size 13 (47 in European equivalence) and the other is a size 13.5 (47.5), since Michael Jordan has one foot larger than the other.

Michael Jordan’s footwear is one of the most coveted sports collectibles. In 2020, $560,000 was paid for a 1985 Air Jordan 1 , while the sneakers he used in college sold for $33,300 in 2014 and the shoes he wore at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics went up to $190,000.

If you’re interested in a pair of exclusive trainers, head over to Ebay to check them out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Michael Jordan’s 1984 trainers up for auction at $1 million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.