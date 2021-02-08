Merseyside Police Arrest ‘Covidiots’ At Illegal Rave On National Trust Beach

MERSEYSIDE Police Arrest ‘Covidiots’ At Illegal Rave On National Trust Beach over the weekend

Merseyside Police responded to a call after midnight, reporting the sound of loud music coming from a popular beach, in Formby, Merseyside, and discovered a full-blown rave taking place with over 100 people in attendance, branding them “astoundingly irresponsible”.

The officers seized a full DJ sound system and equipment, complete with lighting, and arrested two people on suspicion of possessing Class A and B drugs, with 64 fines being handed out for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Serena Kennedy, a Deputy Chief Constable for Merseyside Police said,  “Those who attended the event in Formby last night were astoundingly irresponsible. It is as important as ever that our communities in Sefton and across Merseyside stick to the national lockdown rules”.


She continued, “It is only by following the rules that we will stop the spread of this deadly virus. If we all pull together, we will be able to return to normality a lot sooner”.

Finally adding, “They were not only breaking the law but have put anyone that they come into contact with over the next few days, including their friends, family, and colleagues, at risk of catching and spreading coronavirus with their utterly selfish behaviour”.


The sandy beach at Formby is looked after by The National Trust and is the site is still being cleaned up by workers from Sefton council, police said.

