MATT Hancock will address the nation at 5pm

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to give a live update on the coronavirus situation at 5pm on Monday, February 8. The Health Secretary is expected to announce the superb news that the UK has not only met its target of administering 12 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far, but is on track to actually exceed its objective of immunizing all over 70s by February 15.

-- Advertisement --



The UK is currently showing the rest of the world how it’s done, with the NHS vaccinating the equivalent of a thousand people every minute. The Government also announced on Saturday, February 7, that it is looking at the possibility of a ‘jabs at work’ initiative when it is time to start vaccinating those under the age of 50 in an attempt to free up hospitals and medical centres and blitz through the remaining population.

Meanwhile, the latest information from the Oxford-AstraZeneca camp suggests that the home-grown vaccine is indeed effective in targeting the South African Covid variant, which is thought to be more contagious than the original virus. Mr Hancock confirmed at the beginning of February that the virus mutation has been identified in eight UK areas, and that officials will continue to monitor the situation.

“There’s currently no evidence to suggest this variant is any more severe but we need to come down on it hard,” the Health Secretary said from Downing Street.

“It is not straightforward and as you say there may be further cases we don’t know about yet and our genomic sequencing is in place to try to spot them.

“The most important thing is that people in the postcode areas outlined need to take extra special precautions.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Matt Hancock To Address The Nation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.