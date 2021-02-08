Man With 2,000 Tumours Who Conned Celebs and People Out of More Than €200,000 Accepts Two Years in Prison.

-- Advertisement --



VALENCIAN man, Paco Sanz, known as the man with 2,000 tumours, has accepted a sentence of two years in prison, after reaching an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office in which he acknowledges having defrauded thousands of people simulating a terminal illness.

The deal Sanz has taken means that he has reduced his possible sentence from six years in prison to two, and his former girlfriend, Lucía Carmona, has been given one year and nine months. His mother and father were both accused of the crime. The father has since died.

Sanz is accused of pretending to have serious illnesses and gaining sympathy through the media and defrauding €264,780 from thousands of people, including several celebrities, from whom he asked for money to heal.

Comedian José Mota, television presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez, the former general director of Youth of the Community of Madrid and former water polo player Pedro García Aguado, were all summoned to court to give evidence, along with actors Santi Rodríguez, Nacho Guerreros and David Muro, and the chef Pedro Roca.

Singers Ramón Melendi and Charo Reina, television presenters Risto Mejide and Dani Mateo, YouTuber Auronplay and the Cádiz footballer Álvaro Negredo did not want to testimony.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man With 2,000 Tumours Who Conned Celebs and People Out of More Than €200,000 Accepts Two Years in Prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.