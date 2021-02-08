MALAGA Urges Foreign Residents To Register On The Padrón in their municipality



As part of their new campaign called ‘Level Up. Register and enjoy Malaga 100%’, the Diputación of Malaga (the Provincial Government), is urging foreign residents to register on the padrón in the municipality where they live or spend time during the year.

There are many benefits to being registered on the local padrón – which is more or less the British equivalent of a census – including access to health and education services, discounts on local public services, the ease of processing municipal permits or payments, and the possibility to vote in both local and European elections.

Registering on the padrón also helps the local council when they get funded by the central government, as the more people showing registered in a community, the more money that council will get, which means they can then invest more money on local facilities for the residents.

Recent data made available shows that from January 1, 2020, the foreign population of Malaga was 333,045, but out of this total, 63,253 were not on the padrón, which is a high percentage, and it is this missing number of foreigners that Francisco Salado, the Diputación chief says the campaign is targeting, as if they all registered then it would increase the funding from the governement.

Mr Salado said, “If we don’t know the real population of the province it’s difficult for each public administration to plan and carry out the necessary public services effectively”.

