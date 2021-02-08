MALAGA animal rights group demands more support from the regional government

The Adelante provincial animal rights organisation will request at the next Citizen Services Commission that the Malaga Council create a new Delegation of Animal Law, which will prioritise animal welfare. The group not only hopes to raise awareness, but to promote more adoptions so that abandoned animals are not euthanized.

The motion will demand that the regional Council prioritises “increasing the protection of animals and increasing the improvement in their coexistence with people. The deputies og the welfare group, Teresa Sanchez and Maribel Gonzalez, hope to reach a point where no animals have to be put to sleep, but insists that this will require a commitment from the council.

Among other things, the animal rights activists will require a dedicated budget in order to create a regional registry of animals; they also plan to work with local veterinarians to microchip dogs at a reduced cost, which will need to be subsidised by the government.

Finally, Sánchez and González will ask that the efforts to promote animal adoption be “redoubled” and that workshops for children and young people be promoted to encourage the “responsible adoption of animals, as a basic strategy of zero sacrifices, with special emphasis on Christmas”.

In recent days, the Malaga City Council published data from the Municipal Zoosanitary Centre which shows that almost 56 per cent fewer animals were euthanized in 2020 than in the previous year.

