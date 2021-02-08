A FORMER Madrid footballer is facing a third paternity lawsuit after reportedly refusing to undergo a DNA test in two previous court cases.

Paco Gento, an 86-year-old former Madrid footballer, has been summoned to take a DNA test for a third time after refusing to two times previously.

Lawyer Fernando Osuna told one publication that if Gento does not submit to a test Spain’s Civil Procedure Law may be applied which states if a person sued for paternity repeatedly refuses to provide his DNA, the court may declare the him the father, “provided there are other indications of paternity or maternity.”

According to media reports, there is evidence suggesting Gento is the father of the child in question, named Francisca España’s, after a private detective allegedly obtained DNA samples from Gento and one of his children, which when compared with Francisca España’s yielded a 99 per cent compatibility result.

In addition to the DNA tests, the plaintiff and her lawyer have brought forward several witnesses who say there is a connection between Gento and Francisca’s mother, a well-known dancer from Madrid with whom the footballer allegedly had a relationship that lasted several years.

According to witnesses, the dancer and Gento lived together in a hotel and their relationship ended with the birth of Francisca.

The woman told one publication: “I want to be recognized for what I am, my surname is España by my mother, but my real name is Gento.”

She claimed she did not care about any money she might receive if she was proved to be his daughter, saying, “I want it to be said publicly that I am his daughter, the rest is secondary.”

