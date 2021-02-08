London Marathon Website Crashes After Huge Traffic Surge

Chris King
The website for this year’s London Marathon, on October 3, 2021 – this year helping to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support – appeared to have crashed earlier this afternoon (Monday), after a huge surge in traffic, as runners who had entered their names into a ballot went online to check if they had been successful in gaining entry to the race.

Runners applied online, then received an email from the race organisers telling them to click on a link in the email to find out if they were among the limited 50,000 runners taking part in this year’s race, but they reported clicking the link only to get a message saying  “the service is unavailable”.

A Virgin Money London Marathon spokesperson, posting in their Twitter account, said, “We’re aware that there’s an issue with our website right now and we’re working very hard to get it resolved. We’re really sorry for those who can’t see their ballot results at the moment but as soon as we’re back up and running we’ll let you know”.


A couple of hours later, Virgin London Marathon issued a Twitter update to say the issues affecting its website had now been resolved.

Hugh Brasher, the event director said, “We know there will be many people celebrating today, but we also know there will be many more who, unfortunately, were unsuccessful in the ballot”, adding that those who miss out on the race will get a second opportunity to enter their name for one of the 50,000 places available for the virtual event.


