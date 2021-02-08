Killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius Legal Blunder

A legal blunder could see killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius free in only two more years.

Pistorius gunned down model Reeva Steenkamp in the couple’s bathroom in Pretoria, South Africa, on Valentine’s Day in 2013. The model had gone to the bathroom, and Pistorius alleged that he woke in their bed before opening fire believing she was a burglar.

The trial attracted millions of viewers from around the world as the judge made a decision to allow cameras in the courtroom, which was unheard of in those times in South African courts.

Due to a legal blunder the Paralympian killer, and former gold medallist could now be free in only two years. Pistorius was convicted in 2014 and had been sentenced to 15 years in jail after shooting her dead with a 9 mm pistol after he claimed to have believed that she was an intruder.

South African judges have now conceded that his jail term was not fully backdated to the date that he was first convicted. This legal blunder means that over 500 days that Pistorius had spent in prison were not initially included in his jail sentence. The former athlete will now be able to apply for parole in March 2023 instead of late 2024.

The news has left Reeva’s family distraught and it comes only shortly before the eighth anniversary of her tragic death.

