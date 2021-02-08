ITALIAN AVE high-speed train company to create 100 jobs in Alicante

ILSA, a private Italian high-speed train operator, has announced the arrival of 23 new latest generation trains between Alicante and Madrid by 2022, and thus is looking to recruit up to 100 highly-skilled train drivers. Applicants will have to hold a current Category B Railway Vehicle Driving licence and demonstrated professional experience of a minimum of two years with the Railway Network of General Interest (RFIG). In addition, ILSA requires all candidates to present a certificate of psychological aptitude.

-- Advertisement --



The successful candidates are promised comprehensive training and promising career development opportunities. In addition to the driver vacancies, the company plans to launch a recruitment drive later in the year for 500 customer service positions in the province.

The new high-speed trains, which will begin operating between Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Malaga, Cordoba, Valencia, Alicante and Zaragoza in 2022, come with an €800million price tag, but can boast the fact that they are the only operator in Europe with such an advanced system.

The 23 highly-specialised machines are being built by Hitachi and Bombardier in Italy, where the assembly and construction will take place, and Spain, which supplies the engines.

The Italian company has set its sights very high indeed, aiming to become the leading Spanish high-speed private rail operator.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italian AVE Company To Create 100 Jobs In Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.