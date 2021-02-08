Home Explosives Maker Jailed after Police Raid

A LINCOLNSHIRE home explosives maker has been jailed after Police raided his city centre flat and found dangerous explosives.

Lincoln Crown Court have jailed a man after the police raid revealed a haul of lethal explosives in the Lincoln based ground floor flat. Calvin Gatford, aged 50 was found to have a series of unstable chemicals at his home and was described to the court as having an interest in pyrotechnics and rockets. The defence for Gatford claimed that he had no desire to harm people, and was just irresponsible.

Police raided the first floor flat where Gatford lived in Clasket House on Clasketgate, in Lincoln in February 2020, and found a worrying amount of explosive materials. Due to the explosive nature of the contents of the flat the Army bomb squad had to be called in.

During sentencing Judge Simon Hirst told Gatford that, “This was a flat in a multi storey complex. The HMTD was capable of causing serious injury or even death if initiated close to someone. For someone close by the potential for harm was significant.

“In your case your intention, as accepted by the prosecution, was out of curiosity and interest.”

Gatford was sentenced to 30 months in jail and Lincolnshire police’s Investigating Officer DC Nial Evans said, “Calvin Gatford had an alarming interest in experimenting with dangerous chemicals and producing explosives, some of which were highly sensitive.

“Gatford conducted these experiments within his kitchen in a block of flats and it was only by pure luck that there wasn’t a large explosion causing serious injury or even death.

“The length of this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offence.”

