Harry Redknapp is Back at Bournemouth…as Jonathan Woodgate’s Assistant!

73-YEAR-OLD Harry Redknapp has joined the club he managed between 1983-92 after he accepted a role to become an assistant to Jonathan Woodgate – who is temporarily in charge following the sacking of Jason Tindall last week.

Tindall was sacked from the Championship club on February 3, ending a six-month spell in charge and a 22-year career at the club, which has left the club still searching for his successor. Woodgate is currently acting as caretaker manager after only being brought into the coaching staff last Monday.

Redknapp, who coached Woodgate when in charge of Tottenham, will bring in some much-needed guidance and experience, although Woodgate did oversee a 3-2 victory over Birmingham on Saturday – there first in the league since January 2.

On making his Bournemouth return, Redknapp said: “Jonathan Woodgate played under me at Spurs and he’s a great lad.

“He asked me to come in for a few days and watch them train and just to be around the place for a few days helped me keep my eye on things for him.”

A number of names have been linked with the job on a permanent basis, including Chelsea legend and Aston Villa assistant John Terry.

Redknapp last managed in 2017 when his time at Birmingham City was cut short after he was sacked after five straight league defeats left the team second bottom in the table.

Redknapp said that there was “every chance” his role as Birmingham manager would be his last managerial job and a month later, Redknapp confirmed his retirement from management after 34 years in the dugout.

