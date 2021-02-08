Halifax Bank Customers Targeted By Scammers With False Text Message.

HALIFAX bank customers and other unsuspecting Britons are being targeted by a dangerous scam text message, informing them of a “new pairing” registered to their bank account. The Covid-19 crisis has caused the crime to double, as more customers move to online banking and criminals exploit people’s vulnerabilities, especially the elderly.

More than £200m was stolen from victims of APP fraud in the first half of 2020, according to the banking trade body, UK Finance. Although a voluntary scheme that requires banks to reimburse blameless customers was launched in May 2019, only about a quarter are fully refunded and not every bank has signed up to the scheme.

Also, time could be running out. There is a pot of cash available to compensate “no-blame” cases – where neither the customer nor the bank is at fault. However, funding is due to end on 30 June. By then, it is expected regulators will have decided on a more sustainable type of funding model.

The Treasury said: “We are engaging closely with the Payment Systems Regulator as it considers what steps are required to tackle the issues – including whether legislative changes would help.”

It is a delicate balancing act. Customers are expected to be vigilant about transferring money, but as scams grow more sophisticated and payments faster, banks have a duty to warn account holders of suspicious tactics and trace stolen funds.

Criminals could easliy go on to use these details to commit identity fraud or to wipe a person’s bank account and run off with the individual’s hard-earned cash. A number of Britons have gone online to share their experiences with the scam purporting to be from Halifax.

