GRANADA hospital detects new outbreak, only weeks after beating the previous one.

The Hospital Clínico San Cecilio in Granada has detected a new outbreak on the fifth floor with a total of seven people being infected. This comes only weeks after the previous outbreak had been beaten.

In this new outbreak at the Hospital Clínico San Cecilio, seven cases have been detected after a routine screening was carried out. The area of the hospital where the outbreak had been detected is used to treat patients from multiple specialties. The hospital had recently beaten the previous outbreak and had been considered in the clear.

After this new outbreak was detected with seven people testing positive, prevention and control protocols were rapidly put in place. The preventive protocols saw rooms quickly emptied to allow them to be thoroughly disinfected. All seven of the patients who had tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus were transferred to other areas of the hospital, that are normally used to treat COVID positive patients.

As standard the infections have been traced and the positive people isolated. The hospital has been left shocked and surprised as after having beaten the previous outbreak that had occurred in the Neurotraumatology area, they had not expected to see a new outbreak in the hospital. The previous outbreak had affected around 20 people.

