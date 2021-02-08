Genital Mutilation Sadly Not A Thing Of The Past In Alicante

GENITAL mutilation is sadly not a thing of the past as 67 girls are currently at risk in Alicante

On Saturday, February 6, as the International Day of Zero Tolerance against Female Genital Mutilation was commemorated, Valencia released frightening data that showed that some 235 girls in the autonomous community are currently at risk of being subjected to the barbaric practice, with 67 of those currently living in the Alicante province.

According to the Alicante Feminist Platform, the practice is usually carried out on girls from 0 to 14 years old in North and South Africa, but it is now seen all over the world since migration becomes more and more prevalent. The painful ritual involves the alteration of female genitals for non-medical reasons, and is now recognised by most as a serious violation of human rights.

Yolanda Díaz, spokesperson for the Platform, explained that the practice carries between six and twelve years in prison in Spain, but that many families that still believe in the ritual travel back to their country of origin to carry it out and avoid punishment.

The Female Genital Mutilation in Spain study, conducted by the Fundació Wassu-UAB in 2020, found that the threat of genital mutilation has increased by 5% in the last four years, meaning that some 3600 girls under the age of 14 are at risk of undergoing ablation.

