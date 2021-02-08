FEARS grow for missing K2 climbers who haven’t been spotted in two days

The search has resumed on Monday morning, February 8 for three missing climbers who disappeared on Friday night, February 5. K2, which is the second highest mountain in the world, is often called “killer mountain” due to the difficulty it presents to mountaineers and the number of lives it claims.

Pakistani officials have launched ground rescue teams to try and locate the climbers, and helicopter searches are also ongoing. Sajjid Sadpara, the son of the missing Pakistani climber, Ali Sadpara, is aboard one of the helicopters. Also missing are John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile.

”The search team went through the Abruzzi and other routes, we had less weather visibility above C 4 (camp 4), unfortunately, no trace at all,” Chhang Dawa Sherpa, their expedition manager, said in a statement.

The son of missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara added: ”The chances of surviving for two-three days at 8,000 (meters) in winters are very low.”

On the same day the team lost contact with base camp, a Bulgarian mountaineering team confirmed that 42-year-old Atanas Skatov fell to his death while making his descent back to base camp.

Earlier in the year, acclaimed Spanish mountaineer Sergi Mingote lost his life at age 49 when he fell 700 meters while descending from Camp 1 to the Advanced Base Camp.

