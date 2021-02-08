Fake Tax Advisor ‘Swindled Widow out of €52,510’ in Malaga

POLICE in Velez Malaga have arrested a suspected fake tax advisor on suspicion of cheating a widow out of €52,510.

According to police, the 43-year-old Spanish man posed as a tax advisor offering fake help to a widow before finally stealing thousands of Euros in Malaga.

Officers from the National Police say the man is guilty of fraud and misappropriation and are now investigating another person who they say helped him.

The alleged crime was reported in November 2020 after an elderly widow claimed a man offered to help her manage her husband’s inheritance following his death in April 2019.

The woman alleges the suspect claimed he was a tax advisor and asked for an initial payment of €750 to work for her. She says he later asked for a further €3,000.

The victim later made two further transfers, which the man called “provision of funds,” of €21,370 and €19,920, before one final payment of €7,500 euros, for “provision of inheritance of a BMW X3.”

After delays in moving her case forward, the woman contacted the suspect various times trying to get her money back.

She says the man gave her different excuses until she finally became suspicious and called the police.

According to media reports, the woman says the total funds the man stole were €52,510.

Police began investigating and finally located and arrested the man, finding him in a mountain town. Officers say the man already had a history of similar crimes.

