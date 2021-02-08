ELCHE’S Policia Local fined 173 private individuals and companies for fly-tipping last year.

Public Safety councillor Ramon Abad described this high but added that it was insufficient when compared with the number of illicit rubbish dumps in the city.

-- Advertisement --



Locating fly-tippers was complex, he said.

“In many cases it takes several days or weeks of discreet surveillance to find them,” he explained. “There are occasions when they can be caught red-handed, but usually it takes time to trace them.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elche’s elusive fly-tippers.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.