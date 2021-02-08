Driver follow that man: policewoman chases down thief by taxi

A NATIONAL policewoman jumped into a taxi in Madrid to chase down a thief.

The events took place in the early hours of Saturday, February 6, on Calle Carretas in the city centre when officers noticed that three people were stealing items from inside a bar.

When they were approached by the officers, one threw an industrial coffee maker that they wanted to steal at the police and fled the scene.

While one of the officers reduced two of the thieves, the other began to chase the third. At one point, she jumped into a taxi and told the driver to chase the fleeing man, who was finally caught in Calle San Bruno. When she tried to arrest him, he resisted violently and attacked her with a glass bottle. With the help of the taxi driver, the policewoman was eventually able to arrest the man.

The detainees are two Algerians, aged 52 and 27, and a Lebanese man, aged 49. They have been charged with participating in a robbery and the 27-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest and attacking an officer of the law, the National Police have reported.

