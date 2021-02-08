David Beckham Invests £11 Million in Pocket Money into Inter Miami.

FORMER England star David Beckham has invested a further £11 million (€12.5 million) from his own cash into his Major League Soccer franchise, Inter Miami, as he looks to stake a serious claim at winning MLS titles.

Beckham, who recently came under some flack for appointing his friend and former England Women’s Team Head Coach Phil Neville, has sunk another £11.2million to increase his stake in the side.

Last month, the Miami side appointed Neville as Head Coach who said: “I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with Chris and the entire ownership group. This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of.

“This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality, and I look forward to getting to work,” he concluded.

Beckham, who was teammates with Neville at Manchester United, defended the appointment: “Of course, people are always going to turn around and say, ‘Oh, it’s because he’s your friend’.

“It’s nothing to do with him being my friend.

“Our ownership group doesn’t just employ our friends.

We employ the best people, whether it’s on the field, off the field, in our backroom staff, the staff that we have working in our training facility, at the stadium.

“We are running a serious soccer club here. And I think at the end of the day, we hire people that we feel are best suited for the job.”

Beckham, the former LA Galaxy player, and his fellow owners were granted the franchise for their Major League Soccer team in January 2018 and this latest investment backs up what the 45-year-old said at the time: “Our mission to bring an MLS club to Miami is now complete, and we are deeply satisfied, grateful and excited.

“Our pledge to our fans in Miami and around the world is simple: Your team will always strive to make you proud on the pitch, our stadium will be a place that you cherish visiting, and our impact in the community and on South Florida’s youth will run deep.”

