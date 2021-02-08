OFFICIALS at Buckingham Palace have denies claims the Queen tried to block legislation in the 1970s in an effort to hide her personal wealth.

The palace describe the claims as “simply incorrect” after reports emerged the Queen tried to hide her personal wealth by blocking a piece of legislation allowing “heads of state” to be exempt from new transparency measures.

-- Advertisement --



One newspaper had reported that the Queen’s lawyer had lobbied the government to change a draft law proposed in 1973 to allow companies used by “heads of state” to be exempt from being transparent about their finances.

The publication reported that the monarch had feared the move to open up company shareholdings would allow the public to scrutinise her finances.

They claimed the monarch’s lawyers spoke to civil servants about the bill, suggesting the Queen be exempt.

However the palace has strongly denied the reports as “simply incorrect.”

They said: “Queen’s Consent is a parliamentary process, with the role of sovereign purely formal. Consent is always granted by the monarch where requested by government. Any assertion that the sovereign has blocked legislation is simply incorrect

“Whether Queen’s Consent is required is decided by parliament, independently from the royal household, in matters that would affect Crown interests, including personal property and personal interests of the monarch.

“If consent is required, draft legislation is, by convention, put to the sovereign to grant solely on advice of ministers and as a matter of public record.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Buckingham Palace Blast Claims Queen Tried to Hide Personal Wealth”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.