BREAKING NEWS: UK’s Youngest Terrorist Walks Free from Court

THE UK’s youngest terrorist has walked free from court after admitting 12 terror offences on behalf of a neo-Nazi group.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 13 when he committed his first offence but has since walked free after becoming the UK’s youngest terrorist.

In court, the boy, who is from Cornwall, admitted disseminating and possessing documents related to making explosives, guns and weapons.

The teenage, who was the leader of a neo-Nazi group, has become the youngest person in the UK to have committed a terrorist offence.

A court heard that at 13 he downloaded his first bombmaking manual and later joined online forum Fascist Forge.

Between 2018 and July 2019, the boy downloaded far right material and wrote racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic comments on online platforms.

He also wrote comments about “gassing” Jewish people, hanging gay people and wanting to “shoot up their parades”.

Prosecutor Naomi Parsons said police found a Nazi flag and racists slogan on the garden shed at the home where the boy lived with his grandmother. They also found weapons making manuals as well as instructions on how to kill people on the boy’s phone.

The lawyer said: “The age is the alarming factor and his conduct betrays a maturity beyond his chronological age.”

The teenager was also in touch with an Estonian boy, who founded a now-banned group called Feuerkrieg Division, with the pair using encrypted messages to discuss their hatred of different groups.

Defending, Deni Matthews said the defendant had a “simply dreadful childhood” and tried to “seek approval” from others online.

