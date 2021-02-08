Boris Johnson Cannot Rule Out Cutting Kids Summer Holidays to Make Up for Loss of Learning.

UK’S Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that the government’s “single biggest priority” is to make up for the education children have lost during the pandemic and has refused to rule out cancelling summer holidays so they can catch up on classes they have missed.

The PM was asked today (February 8): “Will school terms be extended into the summer holidays to help kids catch up?”

And he replied: “On Feb 22 or in the week of, we will be setting out much more about what we are doing to do to help pupils catch up for the learning they have lost.

“This is the single biggest priority now for the Government.

“We have got to work flat out now as a country, as a society to remedy the loss of learning kids have had.

“There’s a big programme underway as you know, another 300m we just announced for catch up and 1 on 1 tutorials.

“Gavin Williamson will be setting out exactly what we want kids to go to catch up and bounce back from this pandemic – because it’s going to take a while to do that.”

Boris Johnson announced on January 27 that “it would not be possible” to reopen schools in England after half-term break next month, although the PM said he was hopeful the return could happen from March 8.

This week, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that if the NHS is able to meet its target of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February he thinks that the government can seriously look at a gradual reopening of UK schools in the first week of March.

