Body of missing 82-year-old woman found in Ourense

THE body of an 82-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Sandias, Ourense, was found in a well just one kilometre from her home.

Josefa had been reported missing on Saturday, February 6 in the afternoon and a team involving Guardia Civil , Civil Protection volunteers, friends, relatives and other local residents, including the town’s mayor, Felipe Traveso, took part in the search operation in which drones were also used.

Meanwhile, in the south of Spain, Guardia Civil are investigating the discovery of the body of a man at the side of the old N-IV road in Bailen, Jaen, at kilometre 249.

The identity of the man and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been revealed. Guardia Civil cordoned off the area, which is located between a parking area for lorries and Restaurante El Paso. It is also said to be near a petrol station and a former hotel.

It is not known if he was local to the area, although witnesses say it may be a local man in his forties. They have also said that he was lying face down and was barefoot.

The body has been taken for an autopsy. Forensic officers were also on the scene to collect evidence which may clarify how the man died.

Local Police and paramedics also attended the scene.

