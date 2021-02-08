BIONTECH Claim That Tests Show The Technology Used Behind The Covid Vaccine Could Help Against MS



The German firm BioNTech, which developed the Covid-19 vaccine together with Pfizer, says that they have used the same technology in developing a vaccine to use to fight multiple sclerosis (MS).

Publishing the results in Science, they revealed that during tests on mice, it has proved to be successful in halting the progression of the disease, and in some cases, it even helped them to regain some of the lost motor function.

Each of the vaccines developed by BioNTech uses genetic material content called mRNA, which in the case of the MS jab, would train the genes to encode for proteins they are optimally designed to fight against in that particular disease.

With the coronavirus vaccine, it was trained to make your cells produce antibodies to destroy the virus and stop it replicating, whereas MS a disorder of the autonomic immune system, not a virus, so the auto-antigen encoded within the mRNA helped the immune system tolerate specific MS-related proteins without compromising normal immune function.

BioNTech CEO, Ugur Sahin M.D. Ph.D, was quick to point out that the mice they conducted the tests on were not suffering from MS, but rather with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, which he says “represents clinically relevant mouse models of human MS”.

