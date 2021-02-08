AVE’s disappointing southern Alicante connections

By
Linda Hall
-
0
AVE's disappointing southern Alicante connections
INAUGURATION: Pedro Sanchez, president of Spain’s government, with Ximo Puig, Jose Luis Abalos and Emilio Bascuñana Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

THE long-awaited AVE now connects Orihuela and Elche with Madrid.

The high-speed train takes just 2 hours and 10 minutes to reach Elche’s Matola station from Spain’s capital and 12 minutes more to arrive at Miguel Hernandez in Orihuela.

-- Advertisement --

All very well for Elche and Orihuela residents, it has been pointed out, but what about the tourists bound for the coast?

Apart from Elche and Orihuela residents the AVE will, after all, be used mostly by tourists from Madrid and other parts of Spain.


According to a report in the Spanish media, reaching hotels, apartments or second residences along the southern Alicante coast could take them as long as the AVE journey itself.

Both AVE stations are only 30 kilometres from the coast but travellers using public transport would need to take buses to reach Torrevieja, for instance.


Depending on connections, and in the worst circumstances, this could add another three hours to their journey from Elche or around two hours from Orihuela.

Taxis would be time-savers but will add €40 to the €71.10 AVE fare from Orihuela and between €40 and €50 from Elche.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “AVE’s disappointing southern Alicante connections.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMystery Illness Kills In Hours In Tanzania
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here