Andalucia’s Taxis Set to Modernise

THE Junta de Andalucia has announced it will approve plans to modernise its taxis.

The news will see Andalucia’s taxis be given new measures allowing them to modernise and compete with apps like Uber and Cabify.

The measures will include allowing taxis to offer fixed prices, options to share a ride, and to allow customers to pay by app.

The move comes after two years of talks and several years of protests by Malaga’s taxi drivers over their concerns that new apps were taking their business.

The new law will also make it easier for customers to pay by app, as well as to agree a fixed price ahead of their journey. Taxi drivers will also be exempt from having to carry a meter in towns with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants as long as they have a way of setting out fixed rates for journeys.

Drivers will now also be able to pick up customers in other municipalities than the ones they received their licence for.

Minister for Development Marifran Carazo said: “This decree will increase the quality of the service as demanded not only by the sector, but also by the users themselves.”

The minister met with representatives of drivers’ union in Granada to discuss the upcoming law.

Friction between taxi drivers and private hire vehicle apps like Uber and Cabify had led Malaga’s cabbies to strike in protest in recent years.

In 2017 drivers at Malaga Airport staged a strike, refusing to pick up fares after complaining the rise in apps made their jobs harder.

