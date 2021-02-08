All change for forest-firefighters

CREVILLENT town hall has called on forest-firefighters in a bid to step up its disinfection programme.

They have been concentrating on the entrances to the local health centre and care homes for the elderly as well as other “sensitive” or much-visited zones in the town.

Municipal sources explained that the work carried out by the firefighters was intended to reinforce disinfection already carried by the FCC and Geamur concessionary companies.

