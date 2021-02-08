All change for forest-firefighters

Linda Hall
CREVILLENT: Firefighters hose down “sensitive” areas Photo credit: Crevillent town hall

CREVILLENT town hall has called on forest-firefighters in a bid to step up its disinfection programme.

They have been concentrating on the entrances to the local health centre and care homes for the elderly as well as other “sensitive” or much-visited zones in the town.

Municipal sources explained that the work carried out by the firefighters was intended to reinforce disinfection already carried by the FCC and Geamur concessionary companies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "All change for forest-firefighters." For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

