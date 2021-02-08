15 years for repeatedly abusing daughter until she got pregnant

A MAN has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for repeatedly abusing his daughter until she got pregnant.

Murcia Provincial Court heard how between August 2016 and January 2018 the accused acted upon his urge to satisfy his sexual desires and taking advantage of the fact that the wife was at work he raped their daughter persistently and repeatedly.

He even raped her on the day that she told him she was pregnant, claiming that sex was a way to get her period to come. He also told her that he should not say anything about what was happening between them, since otherwise he could end up in jail and her mother would be left alone.

When the woman told him that their daughter was pregnant, he did not show any reaction or ask who the father might be. She thought it might be one of the girl’s friends, until her daughter finally told her what had happened. She was taken for an abortion.

The man will also be on probation for five years, and have a restraining order banning him from coming with 100 metres of the girl for 15 years. He has been sentenced to pay €60,000 to his daughter in compensation for damages.

