Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reaches Another Amazing Club Career Record.

AC MILAN forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached yet another milestone today (February 7) scoring his 500th club career goal, in all the competitions, in AC Milan’s Serie A match against bottom of the table side Crotone.

Here is a list of his remarkable achievement:

18 for Malmo

48 for Ajax

26 for Juventus

66 for Inter Milan

22 for Barcelona

156 for PSG

29 for Man Utd

53 for LA Galaxy

82 for AC Milan

With his goal today, Zlatan, at 39, joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the third active player to reach 500 club goals. Ibra achieved it by scoring in 4 different decades.

In pure Ibra style, speaking of his impressive goal tally, the Swedish striker said: “The 500th goal? It means that I have scored some in my career, but the important thing is to continue and help the team in the best possible way. This is my job, scoring goals.”

Zlatan is the oldest player (35 years and 125 days) to score 15 Premier League goals in a season.

He is also the only player to have won 11 championships in four leagues.

Zlatan holds the record for most MLS regular-season goals in a campaign (30) for LA Galaxy.

He has the record for fastest hat-trick in Ligue 1 for PSG (9 minutes).

