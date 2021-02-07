Young Singer Dies After Two Medical Appointments Cancelled

YOUNG singer dies of ‘sudden adult death syndrome’ after two medical appointments were cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic

Talented singer-songwriter Emma Panas passed away at just 28 years of age in July of 2020 after two appointments with a specialist for her “crippling” endometriosis were cancelled because of the pandemic. A recent inquest heard that Emma has been prescribed morphine and codeine for chronic pain when her appointments were postponed, and traces of both were found in her system when her father discovered her body at her south east London home.

However, Senior Coroner Sarah Ormond-Walsh at the inquest at Croydon Coroner’s Court ruled that Emma had died from ‘sudden adult death syndrome,’ a term used to describe a death from cardiac arrest where the cause is unknown. She refuted claims that the young singer’s death may have been due to an overdose of pain medication, explaining that Emma would most likely have built up a tolerance over time.

The Coroner said: ‘She took codeine and morphine for chronic pain. There is no evidence that she planned to take her life.

‘It is possible she accidentally took too many tablets. It is also probable that she had a tolerance to both codeine and morphine and the amount in her blood therefore would not necessarily cause her death.’

Speaking at the inquest via video link, devastated Emma’s brother Sebastian claimed the NHS had failed his sister.

He said: ‘The care service that is in place should be able to provide the care that patients need and if that was cancelled to the point where Emma needed to self medicate more to the point where she could live.’

