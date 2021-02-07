UK Reports Another 373 Daily Deaths – Down from 828 the Previous Day.

OFFICIAL figures announced today (February 7) also show that the UK has recorded 15,845 COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period, according to official figures – last Sunday’s number of cases stood at 21,080.

Yesterday (February 6), the UK Government remained quietly optimistic that the nation had begun to overcome the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as the figures released by Public Health England showed 828 fatalities, which was 31 per cent lower than the same day the previous week.

587 people died last Sunday, January 31, with 610 deaths recorded the week before that.

The official UK death toll across all settings, including hospitals and care homes, is 112,465.

UK’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced today that: “12 MILLION people have now been vaccinated – including 549,078 yesterday.

“THANK YOU to the NHS, councils, armed forces, volunteers & everyone else playing their part. Each jab brings us one step closer to normal.”

Earlier it was reported that UK COVID hospital deaths had experienced the lowest rise for four weeks, despite registering 454 hospital deaths.

England tragically reported 410 new fatalities, Wales had 28, Northern Ireland recorded nine and Scotland had seven, although this represents a 34 per cent drop in a week.

