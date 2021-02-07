UK COVID Hospital Deaths Experience Lowest Rise for Four Weeks.

-- Advertisement --



DESPITE the UK registering 454 hospital deaths today (Sunday, February 7), it appears that these latest figures are starting to show a downward trend – although Sunday totals tend to be lower due to a lag in reporting weekend deaths.

England has tragically reported 410 new fatalities, Wales had 28, Northern Ireland recorded nine and Scotland had seven, although this represents a 34 per cent drop in a week.

On Sunday, January 24, 682 hospital deaths were recorded due to the coronavirus, although the highest increase on a Sunday was 710 on April 12 (Easter Sunday), when the UK was experiencing the original outbreak of the pandemic.

Sunday, January 31 reported 622 deaths, 671 were registered on January 17, 573 on January 10, and 448 on January 3.

Today’s figures show an improvement in safety measures despite the emergence of more COVID variants.

Recently, British Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is in charge of vaccine deployment, revealed that there are currently around 4,000 variants of the virus around the world.

However, the British minister stated that all vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are studying how to improve their vaccines to be effective against new variants of COVID-19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK COVID Hospital Deaths Experience Lowest Rise for Four Weeks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.